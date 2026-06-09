Watch: Adorable Elephant Receives Foot Massage At Tamil Nadu Temple

An adorable video of an elephant from a temple in Tamil Nadu has caught social media's attention. Shared on Instagram by a user named @lifewshroots, the clip features a gentle giant standing beside its caretaker in a peaceful temple setting and offering its foot to the man for a therapeutic massage. This viral footage features an elephant named Mangalam and its dedicated handler at the Arulmigu Adi Kumbeswarar Temple located in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu.

Adorned with a traditional tilak on its forehead and a beautiful garland made of tiny bells, the elephant appears completely at ease. It relaxed thoroughly while the caretaker gently massaged its feet in the serene surroundings. At one point, Mangalam lifts one leg, then shifts its stance to extend the other forward, seemingly cooperating as the caretaker continues the relaxing gesture.

The post was affectionately captioned, "Big elephant body, baby heart - Mangalam," while the video insert stated: "Just a baby. A very, very large baby. Politely requesting a foot massage."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.5 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users were smitten by the elephant's cuteness.

"One of the cutest videos that I have seen," said one user, while another added: "Lord Ganesha himself giving you an opportunity to serve him."

A third commented: "The elephant is like, 'pamper me for some time.'"

Elephant population in India

India accounts for 60 per cent of the global wild elephant population, with 33 Elephant Reserves and 150 identified Elephant Corridors as per the 2023 Report on Elephant Corridors in India. Elephants are accorded the status of National Heritage Animal and are deeply embedded in the country's traditions and culture.