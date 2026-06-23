<i>Desi Bling</i>'s Tabinda Defends Giving Foot Massages To Satish Sanpal: '<i>Husband Majazi Khuda Hain</i>'

Desi Bling was released on May 20, 2026, and the internet is still not over Tabinda and Satish Sanpal. The couple made headlines for being outspoken about their wealth, status and owning kilograms of gold. But the clips that went viral on social media included Tabinda giving foot massages to Satish, saying that she was okay with her husband partying with different women, and even cutting his nails.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the couple defended their statements. While Satish opened up about his struggles in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and how he accumulated his wealth, he also shared that people misinterpreted Tabinda's comments.

Tabinda Defends Giving Foot Massages To Satish

In the first episode, Tabinda was spotted giving foot massages to Satish in the morning. She said, "Since I am with Satish, I massage his feet every morning. He wakes up like a prince. As a Hindu, he believes that if a wife touches her husband's feet every morning, toh bahaut Lakshmi aati hai [Goddess Lakshmi blesses with abundance]."

She passed it on as marriage advice to Indian actor Tejasswi Prakash saying that it would help her relationship with Karan Kundrra.

The Internet trolled her, and many viewers felt that the couple were promoting misogyny on the show. Defending her statement, she told the publication, "Satish runs a lot, toh unke feet kaafi jyada hurt hote rehte hain [Satish runs a lot, so his feet often hurt]. He is a very good runner; he can run for more than an hour. Every day, he runs for about 60 minutes. To mujhe lagta hai ki blood circulation acha hoga [I believe that foot massages help with blood circulation], and I just want him to wake up at 6 am comfortably."

"Satish se shaadi karne se pehle main apni mother ka foot massage karti thi. To humare yahan bola jata hai ki Maa ke kadmon me Jannat hai. Aur uske baad aapke husband aapke majazi khuda hain. To mujhe lagta hai it's a good thing to do [Before marrying Satish, I used to give foot massages to my mother. We believe that there is heaven under a mother's feet. And then a husband is like God. So I think it's a good thing to do]. It's a good ritual," she added.

"Logon ko kuch achha dekhna chahiye, usmein burai nahin dekhni chahiye [People should see good things, they should not look for bad stuff in everything]," Tabinda said.

Tabinda Defends Her Statement Regarding Satish 'Partying With Women'

When Tabinda was partying with her girl gang on the show, she said, "Satish ko bahaut acha lagta hai ladkiyon ke saath time bitana [Satish loves to spend time with other women]. I was jealous, but I trust him."

She further noted that she knows he parties with other women. However, as long as he parties with different groups of women, it's okay. It's only a problem if he spends time with the same woman repeatedly, as it would indicate an emotional connection between them.

The couple also defended this statement. Satish said, "Binda ka yeh kehna tha ki sabhi log parties mein jaate hain, right? Aaj aap kisi bhi club ya restaurant jaate ho, girls hoti hain... aur agar main kisi se hi-hello kar raha hoon, ya group se baat kar raha hoon, toh usmein koi problem nahin hai [Binda wanted to say that everyone goes to parties, right? Whether you go to a club or restaurant, there are women everywhere, and if I greet someone or talk to a group, there is nothing wrong with that]."

"Agar main once a week party mein jata hoon, to usme burai kya hai [If I party once a week, what's the harm in that?]," he said, and Tabinda added, "Friends ke saath jaate hain ye [He goes out with friends]."

She further added that despite everything that people said on social media, she remains secure in her relationship. She shared that one of the best qualities in her husband is that he shares everything with her. "He is a transparent person... toh mujhe security hai [I feel secure]... 100% security hai [100% secure]," she added.

Tabinda and Satish Sanpal maintain that their comments were taken out of context and insist that their relationship is built on trust, transparency and personal choice.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa Home, Kilos Of Gold, Luxury Cars: Luxe Lifestyle Of Desi Bling's Tabinda-Satish