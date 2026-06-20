Tamil Nadu Stops Use Of Temple Funds For Marriage Halls, Commercial Complexes

The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled administrative sanctions granted for 46 Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department projects worth nearly Rs 246 crore, including the construction of marriage halls and commercial complexes across the state.

According to a government order and an official press release issued on Friday, sanction has been revoked for 29 marriage hall projects worth Rs 115.77 crore and 17 commercial complex projects worth Rs 130.08 crore, taking the total value of shelved projects to Rs 245.85 crore.

The projects had been announced earlier, but had not been taken up for execution.

The government cited two key reasons for the decision. The order noted that several of the proposed projects were facing court-related hurdles, while the financial burden on temples was also taken into consideration.

Officials indicated that the move reflects a broader policy rethink within the new government on how temple funds should be utilised.

A source in the HR&CE Department told NDTV, "The thought behind this decision is to use these funds for temple-related projects or activities and not commercial projects, including wedding halls and commercial complexes."

The source added that the government believes available resources should be directed towards projects that directly benefit temples, devotees and heritage conservation rather than revenue-generating commercial infrastructure.

The official press release also stated that new schemes benefiting temples and devotees would be announced using the funds freed up by the cancellation of these projects.

Criticism

The decision is politically significant because the projects had received administrative approval during the tenure of the previous DMK government. It signals a departure from the earlier approach that encouraged the development of commercial assets such as marriage halls and shopping complexes under temple administration.

The cancellation is among the most significant policy decisions taken by the HR&CE Department since the change of government and is expected to trigger debate over the role of temples in commercial activities and the use of temple funds.

The DMK has hit back at the decision. A party source told NDTV, "This was a BJP demand and this is more proof that the ruling TVK is fulfilling BJP's demands. These projects were proposed to help Hindus -for them to get married in these wedding halls near temples."

The opposition party argued that the marriage halls and commercial complexes were intended to generate revenue for temples while also providing affordable facilities for devotees.