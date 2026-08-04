Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 Out; Download Marks Memo

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has released the SSLC (Class 10) Supplementary Examination Result 2026. Students who appeared for the compartment exam can now check their results by visiting the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

The supplementary exam was conducted for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the main SSLC board examination. With the declaration of the results, successful candidates can now move ahead with the Class 11 admission process for the current academic session.

How to download the marks memo

Students can follow these steps:

Visit tnresults.nic.in .

. Click on the SSLC Supplementary Examination Result 2026 link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and print the marks memo.

Other ways to check the result

In case the official website becomes slow due to heavy traffic, students can also access their results through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, or the SMS facility, wherever available.

Students should remember that the online marks memo is provisional. The original marksheet will be issued by their respective schools later and should be collected when available. This original marksheet will be required during the admission process and for future academic records.

Students who have successfully cleared the supplementary examination are advised to complete their Class 11 admission formalities without delay and keep all their academic documents ready for verification.