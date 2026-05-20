Girls Outshine Boys Again As Tamil Nadu Class 10 Pass Percentage Touches 94.31%

TN 10th Results 2026: Girls once again outperformed boys in the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examinations, the results of which were released this morning, with the state registering an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent.

A total of 8,70,643 students appeared for the SSLC examinations held in March-April this year, of whom 8,21,105 cleared the exams. Girls recorded an impressive 96.47 per cent pass percentage, significantly ahead of boys who registered 92.15 per cent.

Releasing the results, School Education Minister Raj Mohan said "My best wishes for everyone. My special wishes for those who have not performed well to pursue with confidence ".

Subject-wise results showed students performed best in English with a pass percentage of 99.44 per cent, followed by Tamil at 98.43 per cent, Science at 98 per cent, Social Science at 97.93 per cent and Mathematics at 97.36 per cent. Science also recorded the highest number of centums at 10,476, followed by Social Science with 3,336 and Mathematics with 3,194.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 12,485 schools presenting students for the SSLC examinations this year. According to the official analysis released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, as many as 5,171 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass result this year. Of these, 1,931 were government schools, underlining continued improvement in public school performance.

Government schools recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.86 per cent, while private schools registered 98.14 per cent results.

Among districts, Pudukottai emerged as the state topper with a pass percentage of 97.57 per cent, narrowly ahead of Sivaganga at 97.54 per cent. Thanjavur secured the third spot with 97.41 per cent, followed by Tiruchirappalli at 97.31 per cent and Kanniyakumari at 97.30 per cent.

Government schools in Sivaganga performed exceptionally well with a 97.42 per cent pass percentage, the highest among government school districts. Pudukottai followed with 97.09 per cent, while Thanjavur recorded 96.89 per cent. Ramanathapuram and Tiruchirappalli completed the top five government school performers.

The results also reflected encouraging participation and performance among differently abled students. As many as 13,292 differently abled candidates appeared for the examinations this year, of whom 11,416 passed, recording an 85.89 per cent success rate.

In prisons too, educational initiatives showed results, with 359 prisoner-students clearing the exams out of 370 who appeared.

The school education department has activated tele counselling to help students facing anxiety.