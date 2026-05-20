Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026 Out At 9:30 AM: Check Official Websites, Direct Link To Download SSLC Marksheet

TN 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 results, today, May 20 at 9:30 am for over 8 lakh students. Students can download their marksheets/scorecard via the official DGE websites, DigiLocker and UMANG. Check direct link, official websites here.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Official Websites, Direct Link To Download Result

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in.

Direct Link 1 (Via Official Website)

Direct Link 2 (Via DigiLocker)

Direct Link 3 (Via UMANG)

How To Check TN SSLC Result 2026 Via Official Website?

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

Then, Click on the "TN SSLC Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to access the result.

Download and keep a copy of the provisional marksheet for future reference.

To qualify the TN SSLC Class 10 examinations 2026, students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks overall and in each compulsory subject.

The TN SSLC examinations were conducted from March 11 to April 6, 2026 across various centres in the state.