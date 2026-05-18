Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 On May 20: How To Check Via DigiLocker

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will announce the SSLC Class 10 results on May 20, as confirmed by School Education Minister Thiru Rajmohan, according to media reports. Students will be able to download their results from the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

How to Check TN 10th Result 2026 on DigiLocker?

Visit the DigiLocker results portal digilocker.gov.in

Log in using a registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account.

Search for "Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026."

Enter the required roll number details.

Download the digital marksheet and save it for future reference.

Students who have not registered on DigiLocker can create an account by completing mobile OTP verification and setting login credentials.

Students who are dissatisfied with their results will be able to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The application dates will be announced through a separate notice a few days after the result declaration.

ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 Date: Class 10 Results Likely On May 20

The TN SSLC examinations were conducted from March 11 to April 6, 2026 across various centres in the state.

The Class 12 results were declared on May 8 with an overall pass percentage of 95.20 per cent.