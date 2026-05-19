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Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 Tomorrow At 9:30 AM: Check SSLC Pass Percentage Trends

TN 10th Result Date, Time 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is set to release the Class 10 results on May 20, 2026, at 9:30 am, according to the official website.

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Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 Tomorrow At 9:30 AM: Check SSLC Pass Percentage Trends
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026: Date, Time Out, Check Here

DGE TN 10th Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will announce the SSLC Class 10 results on May 20 at 9:30 am. More than 8 lakh students are awaiting the results. Once declared, students will be able to access their marksheets through the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in.

Past Five-Year Pass Percentages

  • 2025: 93.80 per cent
  • 2024: 91.55 per cent
  • 2023: 94.66 per cent
  • 2022: 90.07 per cent
  • 2021: 100 per cent (Covid-19 Pandemic Year)

Steps To Check TN SSLC Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "TN SSLC Result 2026" link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result

Step 5: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use

How To Download TN 10th Result 2026 Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Log in using a registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account

Step 3: Search for "Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026"

Step 4: Enter the required roll number details

Step 5: Download and save the digital marksheet

Students who are not registered on DigiLocker can create an account by verifying their mobile number through OTP and setting up login credentials.

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