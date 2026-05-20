Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: 94.31% Students Pass, Download Link Here

TN 10th Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced the Class 10 results today, May 20 at 9:30 am. 94.31% students passed this year, of the 8.7 lakh appeared. Students can now download their results via the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and via DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in, and UMANG at umang.gov.in.

School Education Minister Thiru Rajmohan announced the results via a press conference.

How To Check TN SSLC Result 2026 Via Official Website?

Step 1: Go to the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "TN SSLC Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the result.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Direct Link To Download TN 10th Results

Direct Link To Download TN 10th Result (Via DigiLocker)

How To Download TN SSLC Marksheet Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the official website digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign in using a registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account.

Step 3: Search for "Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026".

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as roll number.

Step 5: Download and save the digital marksheet.

Students who do not already have a DigiLocker account can register by verifying their mobile number through OTP and creating login credentials.