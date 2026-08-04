"Arrogance Leads To Destruction": MK Stalin Slams Vijay Over Udhayanidhi's Arrest

The DMK hit back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's TVK shortly after the release of Udhayanidhi Stalin today, accusing the ruling party of arrogance. Party chief and Udhayanidhi's father MK Stalin said, "Arrogance leads to destruction; persistent arrogance only accelerates it".

Udhayanidhi Stalin was released from police custody today nearly four hours after his arrest over his alleged "double-meaning" remark alluding to popular actor Trisha.

Denying his speech was vulgar, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, accused the TVK government of administrative failure and inability to secure Cauvery water or oppose the Mekedatu dam.

"The government has failed to respond to those charges and has instead resorted to arresting Udhayanidhi to divert attention from the Cauvery issue," MK Stalin said.

"The timing of the arrest -- a day before the state budget session - is an attempt to keep the Leader of the Opposition out of the assembly," he added.

DMK leaders have alleged that the TVK government repeatedly uses arrests to silence political critics, opposition leaders, students, farmers, and protesters.

