Udhayanidhi Stalin's First Reaction After Release: "See This Arrest As Comedy"

Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu's Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, released late this evening after a bout of police questioning in Thanjavur over his comments on actor Trisha Krishnan, took the battle immediately to the enemy camp.
Receiving a hero's welcome from his supporters after emerging from the police station, Stalin Junior said the arrest was a "comedy" by a "circus government".
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