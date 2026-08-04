'Rs 14,300 To Rs 1.05 Crore': Techie From Tier-3 College Shares His Journey, Says He's Still Not Happy

A techie from a tier-3 college has caught social media's attention after revealing that he managed to go from a modest Rs 14,300 monthly salary to an impressive Rs 1.05 crore annual package, excluding stocks. In a now-viral post, the techie detailed that he was an above-average student who took six months to land his first job. While he successfully scaled his salary over the years through hard work, the techie said he remains unhappy.

Despite the abundance of wealth, the techie highlighted that he felt the happiest when his salary jumped from Rs 14,300 to Rs 20,000.

"The happiest salary of my life wasn't Rs 1 crore plus. It was Rs 20,000/month. That jump from Rs 14,300 to Rs 20,000 genuinely changed my life. This is when I stopped using public bus and bought my dream bike (average 150cc bike)" the techie stated.

"By the way I only got promoted once in my 13 years of career. My personal learning: don't stick with a company for promotion; it's not worth it, trust me, I know it."

The techie added that once your income crosses Rs 25-30 lakh, every additional hike only improves your investments instead of elevating your lifestyle.

"Am I happy? Financially? Yes. Emotionally? Not really. I don't enjoy working for someone else now. I am still pushing to my limits after my office hours.

"Higher pay comes with higher expectations, constant pressure, office politics, and responsibilities that nobody tells you about. Mental stress is real, but it eases with higher salary."

The techie said they would be happier earning Rs 1 lakh per month if it meant working on something he had built rather than slogging for someone else for a bigger paycheck.

"To make myself happy I've been building small products and micro SaaS projects, absolutely no users, trying to learn marketing. If I can build something that consistently makes even $1k-2k MRR, I'd seriously consider leaving my job. Or I may just leave the the job for 6 month anytime, just waiting for that bad moment in office."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Totally Resonate'

As the post gained traction, social media users resonated with the techie, highlighting that working for others often felt limiting.

"I am starting from Rs 32k salary. Hope I reach great heights like you. Anyway, happy for you, man," said one user while another added: "What an inspiring journey. Makes me feel hopeful about my own situation. I am a tier 3 graduate myself."

A third commented: "Totally resonate with you OP! Higher salary comes with its own set of challenges...the worst of all is office politics. I hate it so much, quit my last company because of the same."

A fourth said: "I suppose it's important to work for others and work your way up, and build on your own projects on the side, and go all in once you have enough comfort to take calculated risks. I've been working on my own projects, hoping for it to work out."