Watch: Colombian Theatre Evacuated After Someone Farts During 'Spider-Man' Screening

Moviegoers were forced to vacate a theatre in Colombia after one of the audience members suffered from an extreme fart attack during the screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The incident took place on Sunday (Aug 2) at the Cine Colombia multiplex inside the Plaza Bocagrande shopping centre in Cartagena, where the unidentified person decided to spoil the movie-going experience for others with their fart attack.

While the movie was roughly halfway through, the auditorium was filled with the stinking odour, prompting audience members to flee their seats in disgust. Hundreds of audience members could be seen evacuating into the hallway, waiting for the staff members to remedy the smelly situation.

The cinema staff did not officially cancel the screening, and the multiplex's other auditoriums kept running without interruption. No injuries were reported. Some viewers eventually attempted to return and finish the film, though most did not make it back before the credits rolled, according to a report in New York Post.

No culprit has been identified as of the last update, but reports claimed that it was either someone who detonated a stink bomb as a prank or that they didn't make it to the bathroom in time.

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As the video of the moviegoers standing outside the theatre went viral, social media users poked fun at the absurdity of the situation.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Smell," joked one user while another added: "Green Goblin wishes he had this kind of chemical warfare."

A third commented: "Can't decide what is funnier. A rancid fart cleared out a theatre showing for the new Spider-Man film. Or a jacked cosplaying guy in a Spider-Man suit was immediately on his phone getting to the bottom of the situation.

Starring Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered one of the biggest opening weekends ever recorded. It raked in $927 million in worldwide ticket sales, which is the second most successful opening of any film domestically and globally.

In India, as of Monday morning, the film's net total stood at Rs 256.20 crore, while its gross collection reached Rs 306.37 crore.