Video: As CJP Announces End Of Protest, Minister's "Immediate Effect" Reminder

The announcement by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das today that the satirical political group has ended the protest over exam paper leaks saw strong emphasis on a key action item that the protesters must follow.

Das and another CJP spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, along with Union ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda in a joint press conference announced that both sides have understood the steps to be taken and assurances to be fulfilled, following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. His resignation was the main demand of the protesters led by the CJP, who held their ground at Jantar Mantar for over a month.

Das began the joint press briefing with an announcement that the government had agreed to cancel police cases filed against students who participated in the protest and would not take any action against them in future.

"The Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith and understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines," Das said, flanked by Nadda and Singh to his right.

Das then moved the microphone towards Ranka to let him share more details about the development. Before Ranka took the microphone, Singh drew Das' attention to the announcement he had just made.

"With immediate effect," the Union minister said.

Das nodded in agreement after hearing Singh repeat the suggestion. Ranka, also in agreement, took the microphone and completed the announcement about ending the protest "with immediate effect."

"Our demands have been accepted. We request the protesters to withdraw and return home in peace... We request protesters to end the agitation with immediate effect," Ranka said.

Pradhan's decision to resign as Union Education Minister received the BJP's full support, with party chief Nitin Nabin crediting him as a leader who "played a pivotal role in reforming India's education landscape and successfully implementing the landmark National Education Policy (NEP 2020), among other initiatives."

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said, "For over four decades, I have dedicated myself to the cause of students, teachers, and educational reform. I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation."

Hours later, the President's office in a communique announced Union minister Pralhad Joshi has been given additional charge of the Ministry of Education.

The CJP was created by Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston University graduate who recently returned to India to lead the protest over paper leaks. The protest at Jantar Mantar began on June 6 and gained wider attention after Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk joined with an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, which ended on Thursday night after 26 days.