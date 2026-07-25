'India Is Waiting': CJP Updates Demands' List After Dharmendra Pradhan Quits

The Cockroach Janata Party, which spearheaded a huge protest that led to the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, listed out three more "pending demands". The Education Minister resigned Saturday afternoon after weeks of protests that demanded his removal over alleged leaks in some of the country's most competitive entrance exams, such as NEET, and irregularities in the education system.

CJP president Abhijeet Dipke, in a press briefing, said, "Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned, but shouldn't the families of the students who committed suicide receive compensation of Rs 1 crore? They should, shouldn't they? All those families deserve Rs 1 crore in compensation. Secondly, action must be taken against the police personnel who acted like goons on the 20th."

The peaceful agitation by the protesters, popularly called "cockroaches", began more than a month ago when it started as a call for education reforms. It later expanded into a broader protest over unemployment, government accountability and economic opportunities.

Tensions, however, escalated on Monday (July 20) when police moved to disperse thousands of protesters marching toward Parliament. Several students were injured in the crackdown, intensifying anger among demonstrators.

"Furthermore, all cases filed against students on or after July 20th must be withdrawn," was Dipke's second demand.

Minutes later, the CJP posted an updated demand list on its official X handle, adding a new one,"⁠Public Apology From RAF & Delhi Police - Pending".

Jantar Mantar and the entire country are still waiting on the rest of the demands, it read.

"And to all those who, for the last 36 days, kept telling us that resignations don't happen under this government, that this government doesn't force resignations—I say this again: the world bows down...The youth of this country have shown that if they unite, they can make anyone bow down and force anyone to resign," said an ecstatic Dipke.