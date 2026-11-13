Pope Leo XIV's Ride For South America Visit Is A White Toyota Hilux: Watch

Pope Leo XIV's South American tour has turned the humble pickup truck into a papal procession vehicle. In Argentina, the Pontiff travelled in a white Toyota Hilux converted into an open-air Popemobile, while a Fiat Titano and a Chevrolet S10 handled similar duties in Uruguay and Peru.

Toyota Argentina unveiled the Hilux-based Popemobile ahead of the visit, based on the ninth-generation Hilux. The latest Hilux debuted globally in November 2025 and is already on sale in India, Europe, Australia and South Africa, with Argentine production planned at the Zarate assembly plant.

Toyota Hilux: Conversion

Local coachbuilder Valle Equipamientos carried out the conversion, blending the ninth-generation Hilux's exterior and interior design with Vatican-specific modifications. The new Hilux retains the hardpoints, greenhouse, pillars, doors, and basic structure of its predecessor, making the retrofit easier.

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The coachbuilder fitted the redesigned nose, fenders, lights, and interior to the donor vehicle, then added Pope-specific upgrades "according to the requirements established by the Vatican." The most striking change is an illuminated polycarbonate dome over the former cargo area, raising the vehicle's overall height to 3098 mm.

Image Source- Toyota Argentina

What Popemobile Offers

The rear bed now carries a throne upholstered in white eco-leather, flanked by two side-facing foldable seats. Custom steps and a tailgate cut-out provide access to the rear deck. The truck is finished in white with matching cladding, and carries Vatican fender pennants, Papal coat-of-arms badging and Vatican City State registration plates.

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Toyota Hilux: Powertrain

Mechanically, the Hilux retains its IMV ladder-frame chassis and standard turbodiesel engine. The rear leaf springs and shock absorbers have been recalibrated for a more stable and comfortable ride.

Toyota Argentina built two identical Hilux Popemobiles for the trip, covering events in Buenos Aires and Cordoba, with additional support vehicles also supplied. The company says the Hilux was chosen because it is the most-produced vehicle in Argentina.

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Popemobile Appearance

Alongside the two Hilux units in Argentina, Pope Leo XIV's tour also used a Fiat Titano in Uruguay and a Chevrolet S10 in Peru.

The Fiat Titano, converted by coachbuilder Nordex, features a rear dome with a throne, side-facing auxiliary seats, red carpet, tubular handrails and an electrically deployable rear staircase.

The Chevrolet S10, only available as a dual-cab, had its rear section cut away to create space for the Pope's mobile office. The bed gained a ladder, an elevated throne section for better visibility, and extra seats for security personnel, all under a transparent cover.