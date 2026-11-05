Toyota Innova Crysta Limo Launched In India, Priced At Rs 19.95 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Innova Crysta Limo as a dedicated version of its diesel MPV for commercial and fleet operators in India. Available exclusively in the GX-SLF grade, the new identity is offered in seven-seat and eight-seat configurations priced at Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova Crysta Limo

The Limo designation separates the GX-SLF fleet version from the regular Innova Crysta range without changing its established diesel powertrain or pricing. Toyota mentions captain seats as a feature of the Limo, while the two seating configurations appeal to different passenger requirements.

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The seven-seat version offers services that prioritise individual second-row seating, while the eight-seat configuration accommodates an additional passenger. The regular Crysta also provides air conditioning for the passenger rows, substantial headroom and legroom, and a high seating position.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limo: Engine, Ownership Benefits

The Limo uses the familiar 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine coupled with a manual transmission. The regular Innova Crysta has a certified fuel-efficiency figure of up to 15 kmpl, suited to highway journeys and frequent passenger transport.

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Toyota retains its existing ownership benefits for the diesel MPV. The standard warranty extends to three years or 1,00,000 km, while customers can opt for extended protection of up to five years or 2,20,000 km. Toyota also provides financing schemes extending to seven years, low-EMI plans, express maintenance service and 24-hour roadside assistance.

Where It Fits

The standard Toyota Innova Crysta is sold in GX, GX+, VX and ZX grades in the domestic market. The Limo designation separates the GX-SLF fleet version from these variants without changing its established diesel powertrain or pricing.

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The Crysta also sits apart from the petrol and strong hybrid Innova Hycross, which uses a different platform and drivetrain configuration. It is due for a facelift later this month.