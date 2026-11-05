CERT-In Flags Tata Motors' Mobile Apps As Vulnerable To Hackers; Automaker Reacts

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged multiple vulnerabilities in Tata Motors' iRA 2.0 and iRA.ev mobile applications. The organisation warned that attackers could potentially access sensitive information or vehicle-related services. Tata Motors says the issues have been addressed through software updates rolled out in August and September.

What CERT-In found

CERT-In's advisory identifies four vulnerabilities in iRA 2.0 versions 26.7.3 and below, and iRA.ev versions 26.7.2 and below. The agency has assigned a 'High' severity rating to the issues.

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The first vulnerability involves hardcoded service account credentials, API keys, and authorisation tokens embedded within the application package. An unauthenticated remote attacker could exploit this by downloading the app and extracting the sensitive information, potentially gaining unauthorised access to backend services.

A second flaw relates to insufficient validation of URLs and origins loaded within the WebView component. A remote attacker could send malicious web content to the affected WebView, potentially obtaining live bearer authentication tokens and impersonating the associated user.

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Logging and SSL issues

CERT-In also flagged that authentication tokens were being recorded in application logs used for development and debugging. A local attacker with access to these logs could retrieve and misuse the exposed session tokens to impersonate the user and access vehicle-related information and services.

The fourth vulnerability concerns improper implementation of SSL certificate pinning in the network security configuration. An attacker positioned to intercept network traffic could exploit this to intercept or modify communications between the app and its backend services.

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Tata Motors' response

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles says the vulnerabilities have been addressed through software updates and enhanced security measures. Mandatory updates to iRA 2.0 version 26.8.2 and iRA.ev version 26.9.1 were rolled out in August and September 2026, respectively.

"In line with CERT-In's advisory, mandatory updates to the latest versions - iRA 2.0 (version 26.8.2) and iRA.ev (version 26.9.1) - were rolled out in August and September 2026, respectively. These updates are automatically prompted when users open the respective applications and can be completed over the air within a few minutes," a company spokesperson said.

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The company says the update rollout has been completed for all active users and that it is proactively reaching out to remaining customers who are yet to complete the updates.

What Customers Should Do

CERT-In advises users to update their apps to iRA 2.0 version 26.8.2 and iRA.ev version 26.9.1. Tata Motors says its assessment indicates customer data and vehicle-related information remain secure, with no evidence of unauthorised access or compromise of customer credentials, personal information, or vehicle-related data. The company says it continues to actively monitor its systems to maintain security and protection for its customers.