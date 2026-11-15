Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner Spied: What the Pictures Reveal

A camouflaged next-generation Toyota Fortuner has been spotted testing in Argentina, where the seven-seat SUV is sold as the SW4. The images offer the clearest indication yet that Toyota is preparing a comprehensive update rather than abandoning the Fortuner's familiar body-on-frame formula.

Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner: Design

The test vehicle keeps the tall bonnet, upright stance and large glasshouse that define the current Fortuner. Toyota does not appear to be chasing a lower, sleeker crossover silhouette; instead, the changes seem focused on giving the SUV a sharper, more contemporary face.

It also seems to have revised headlights, a wider mesh-style grille and a redesigned front bumper. Earlier prototypes have also suggested new tail-lamps and changes to the tailgate, while updated alloy-wheel designs are likely to complete the exterior refresh.

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Despite the visual overhaul, the Fortuner is expected to remain closely tied to the Hilux. It will continue to use the IMV ladder-frame architecture, preserving the rugged construction and high driving position that remain central to its appeal in markets such as India.

That approach makes sense for Toyota. A new front and rear can modernise the SUV without disturbing the mechanical formula that buyers already associate with durability, towing ability and rough-road capability.

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Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner: Cabin

Inside, the next Fortuner is expected to receive a redesigned steering wheel, a new instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system. The cabin is also likely to gain features shared with the next-generation Hilux, while some equipment could be borrowed from the North American Toyota Tacoma.

Safety equipment is expected to expand as well. It might get ADAS functions, although Toyota has not yet detailed the exact suite or confirmed which features will be offered on Indian variants.

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Indian Context

For India, the new Fortuner is expected to continue with the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine. The current unit produces 204 hp and up to 500 Nm, and is likely to be offered with both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.

A 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine could also return, producing 166 hp and 245 Nm. Toyota may introduce it to offer buyers an alternative amid tightening emission norms, though the company has not confirmed its India plans.

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Launch Timeline

The new Fortuner is scheduled to make its global debut on December 1, 2026, with the unveiling expected in South Africa. An India launch during 2027 is possible, but Toyota has not announced a date for the domestic market.