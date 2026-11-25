Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch LIVE: Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to launch the updated version of the Innova Hycross in the Indian market. Belonging to the family of the most popular MPVs in India, the car is expected to get changes in design along with updates to the feature list. All of these changes will be aimed at improving the appeal of the SUV for consumers. In this space, we share all the live updates directly from the venue of the launch event. Stay tuned!