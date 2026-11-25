Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch LIVE: Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to launch the updated version of the Innova Hycross in the Indian market. Belonging to the family of the most popular MPVs in India, the car is expected to get changes in design along with updates to the feature list. All of these changes will be aimed at improving the appeal of the SUV for consumers. In this space, we share all the live updates directly from the venue of the launch event. Stay tuned!
Innova Hycross Price LIVE: Rear
The rear end of the MPV is also expected to receive changes. It will likely feature a fresh design for the taillights. Furthermore, the design of the bumper will also be updated to give the car a fresh appearance.
Innova Hycross Facelift 2026 LIVE: Side Profile
The side profile of the MPV is expected to be mostly unchanged. It is expected to carry the same silhouette, maintaining the familiarity. With all of this, the brand is expected to update the design of the alloy wheel.
Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch LIVE: Design Update
Based on the leaked details, the changes in design will be mostly concentrated at the front and rear of the MPV. The front end is expected to get a new design for the headlamps and DRLs. It will be complemented by the presence of a new grille and bumper. These changes make it appear similar to the recently launched Taisor facelift.
New Innova Hycross LIVE: Teaser
The brand has already released a teaser giving a hint at the design updates to the model. The teaser showed the DRLs of the MPV, with the rest of the details covered in the shadows.
Innova Hycross Price LIVE: Current Pricing
The outgoing model of the Toyota Innova Hycross has a starting price of Rs 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant. The prices are expected to increase with a host of changes.
Innova Hycross Facelift 2026 LIVE: Sales
Till April 2026, the brand had registered sales of over 2 lakh units. The achievement came within three and a half years of launch in the country. With the update, the brand aims to boost the numbers with multiple updates surrounding the MPV.
Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch LIVE: Shared Platform
Developed through the joint efforts of Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, the MPV also received Maruti Suzuki's badge with the Invicto name. It gave the brand a chance to increase its presence on the more premium side of the MPV segment. Other models developed under the partnership are Glanza-Baleno, Taisor-Fronx, and Hyryder-Grand Vitara.
Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch LIVE: Origin Story
Toyota Innova Hycross was first launched in India in 2022, bringing a strong hybrid powertrain to the Innova family. Based on the TNGA platform, the MPV was aimed at offering a more efficient powertrain with the option of six or seven occupants.