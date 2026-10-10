Skoda Kushaq Gets Price Hike Of Up To Rs 20,000

The Skoda Kushaq has become costlier by up to Rs 20,000, with the revised ex-showroom prices taking the compact SUV's range to Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The increase varies by variant: the entry-level Classic Plus 1.0 TSI manual retains its previous price, while several automatic and 1.5-litre versions receive the maximum hike.

This is the Kushaq facelift's first price revision since it was updated earlier this year. The changes are limited to pricing; no new equipment or mechanical updates have been announced alongside the increase.

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Skoda Kushaq: Variant-Wise Changes

Among the 1.0-litre TSI manual variants, the Signature rises by Rs 10,000. Sportline and Prestige manuals go up by Rs 15,000, bringing their prices to Rs 14.89 lakh and Rs 16.94 lakh, respectively. The base Classic Plus manual remains at Rs 10.69 lakh.

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For the 1.0-litre automatic range, the Signature gets a Rs 10,000 increase, while the Classic Plus, Sportline and Prestige variants rise by Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. The Sportline AT is now priced at Rs 15.89 lakh. Prestige and Monte Carlo 1.0 AT versions each receive a Rs 20,000 increase, taking them to Rs 17.79 lakh and Rs 18.09 lakh.

The 1.5-litre TSI DSG Prestige and Monte Carlo variants also become Rs 20,000 dearer. Their revised prices are Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 19.19 lakh, respectively.

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Skoda has also added a Sportline variant with the 1.5-litre TSI engine and DSG gearbox. Listed at Rs 16.99 lakh, it becomes the most affordable Kushaq with this engine-and-transmission combination. The addition broadens the choice for buyers seeking the more powerful engine without moving to the higher-priced Prestige or Monte Carlo trims.

The Kushaq continues to be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines, paired with manual or automatic transmissions depending on the variant. Its revised pricing puts the top-spec Monte Carlo 1.5 DSG at Rs 19.19 lakh ex-showroom.

The increase follows Skoda Auto India's announced October price revision across its range, which was capped at 1.2 per cent or Rs 20,000, depending on the model and variant.