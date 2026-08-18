Skoda Opens Order Books For Octavia RS And Superb Diesel, But There's A Catch

Skoda Auto India has used the stage set for unveiling the 2026 Slavia facelift to bring back two of its most-loved sedan nameplates to the country: the Octavia RS and the Superb TDI. While enthusiasts can finally express their interest and place bookings, there's a catch: neither sedan will reach customers immediately.

The two models were showcased alongside the new Slavia, signalling the brand's continued commitment to sedans in the Indian market. But unlike the Slavia, both imports will arrive in limited numbers and follow different delivery timelines.

Octavia RS: Bookings Open, Deliveries Later This Year

The sharper and more performance-focused of the two, the Octavia RS, returns with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 265 HP, paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The sedan also gets features such as a head-up display, ADAS suite, progressive steering, and heated & power-adjustable sports seats.

Skoda has confirmed that bookings for the Octavia RS will open on August 18 with a booking amount of Rs 2.5 lakh. However, only 50 units will be allocated in the upcoming batch. Deliveries are expected to commence around the festive season, making Diwali the likely target window for customer handovers.

The company has also stated that customers who missed out on the previous Octavia RS allocation will receive priority access to the new booking window.

Superb TDI Returns, But You'll Have To Wait Longer

The bigger surprise is the return of the Superb diesel to India. The luxury sedan will be powered by a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine producing 150 HP and 360 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox driving the front wheels.

Beyond the powertrain, the Superb packs a lengthy equipment list:

LED Matrix headlamps

Dynamic LED tail lamps

Cognac leather upholstery

Heated, ventilated and massage front seats

Rear Sleep Package with sunblinds

360-degree camera

Canton audio system

Dynamic Chassis Control

Progressive steering

Level 2 ADAS features

10 airbags

Unlike the Octavia RS, Skoda is currently only accepting expressions of interest for the Superb. The larger sedan isn't expected to go on sale until Q2 2027, meaning buyers will have a considerably longer wait.

Also Read - 2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Unveiled With 10 Big Changes, Pre-Bookings Open Today

The Catch?

While it's encouraging to see Skoda doubling down on sedans, both products come with caveats. The Octavia RS is limited to just 50 units initially, while the Superb TDI won't arrive until next year. In other words, getting your name down today doesn't necessarily mean getting the car anytime soon.

Still, for enthusiasts who have been waiting for the return of a performance-oriented RS sedan or a premium diesel-powered Superb, Skoda has finally reopened the door. Whether you can secure a slot is a different matter altogether.