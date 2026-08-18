2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Unveiled With 10 Big Changes, Pre-Bookings Open Today

2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift unveiled: The Czech brand has finally taken the wraps off the 2026 Slavia facelift in India with the commencement of pre-bookings, while also accepting expression of interest for the Superb and accepting pre-orders for the Octavia RS. Coming back to the Slavia facelift, the update brings a host of changes to the Honda City rival, including revised styling, new comfort features, upgraded technology, and a significant transmission update. While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the facelifted Slavia gets enough improvements to take on rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and Volkswagen Virtus with increased confidence.

Here are the 10 biggest changes on the updated Slavia:

1. New 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

The highlight of the update is the introduction of an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox paired with the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre TSI continues with the 7-speed DSG, while the 1.0 TSI manual remains on sale.

2. 360-Degree Camera

For the first time, the Slavia gets a 360-degree camera system, improving visibility during parking and low-speed manoeuvres. The feature is offered on higher variants.

3. New LED Lighting Package

The facelift introduces:

New LED headlamps

New LED fog lamps

New LED tail lamps

Sequential turn indicators

These changes give the sedan a sharper appearance, especially at night.

4. Fresh Alloy Wheel Designs

Skoda has introduced new alloy wheel designs across the range. The Monte Carlo variants also receive red brake calipers, adding a sportier touch. The top variants still get the 16-inch rims, however, the 17-inchers from the Kushaq would've looked better.

5. Monte Carlo Styling Updates

The Monte Carlo trim gets additional visual differentiation in the form of red exterior accents and updated Monte Carlo badging.

6. Larger Virtual Cockpit

Higher variants now feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with integrated turn-by-turn navigation and enhanced display functionality.

7. Bigger Infotainment Screen With AI Assistant

The upgraded 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit now supports built-in connectivity, while an AI-powered assistant backed by Google Cloud has also been introduced.

8. Rear Seat Massager

A new rear seat massager joins the equipment list, making the Slavia the first sedan in its segment to offer this feature.

9. Electrically-Adjustable & Ventilated Front Seats

The updated sedan now comes with electrically-adjustable front seats, which also feature the ventilation function, adding to overall comfort during long drives and hot weather conditions.

10. New Colour Options

Skoda has added Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige to the Slavia's colour palette. The latter will join the lineup later, while existing shades such as Lava Blue, Carbon Steel, Cherry Red, and Candy White continue.

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Updated Ownership Package

Alongside the product updates, Skoda is also offering its Super Care package, which includes: