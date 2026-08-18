Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Launched: A Tribute To Legendary Gorkha Regiment

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition in India at Rs 2,10,684 (ex-showroom). Based on the Classic 350, the new edition draws inspiration from the Gorkha Regiment and has been introduced as a tribute to its legacy. Bookings for the motorcycle are now open across the country.

Royal Enfield says the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition has been developed as a tribute to the Gorkha Regiment. The motorcycle is finished in a Gorkha Green paint scheme and features a special insignia with the crossed Khukri symbol. Based on the Classic 350, the edition retains the model's design while incorporating elements that reference the Gorkha Regiment's history and identity.

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The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition continues to be powered by Royal Enfield's J-series engine and retains the same riding position and overall design as the standard Classic 350. It also comes equipped with an assist-and-slipper clutch and a USB Type-C charging port.

The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition is powered by a J-Series, 349 cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine. The engine produces 20.2 PS at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The powertrain remains unchanged from the standard Classic 350.

The engine is tuned to deliver its torque lower in the rev range and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield claims a fuel efficiency of around 35-40 kmpl under real-world riding conditions. The motorcycle is built on a twin-downtube chassis and uses suspension tuned for urban and highway use. It has a kerb weight of around 195 kg and comes with an assist-and-slipper clutch for lighter clutch operation and smoother gear shifts.

The Classic 350 retains its retro-inspired design, with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, curved body panels and deep fenders. Depending on the variant, it is offered with single- or split-seat configurations and a choice of paint finishes. The motorcycle uses a metal fuel tank and features finned engine casings that reference earlier Royal Enfield models. Rider ergonomics include a neutral riding position, wide handlebars and mid-mounted footpegs aimed at everyday comfort.

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Alongside the motorcycle, Royal Enfield has introduced the Gorkha Collection, a range of riding gear, apparel and accessories inspired by the Gorkha Regiment. The collection includes Jet and Quest helmets, leather boots, headgear, clothing and collectibles. Royal Enfield says the designs draw inspiration from regimental insignia, military uniforms and the crossed Khukri symbol.