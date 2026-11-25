Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the updated Innova Hycross in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom). In this iteration, the MPV now comes with a flex-fuel-compatible strong hybrid powertrain and joins the Maruti Suzuki WagonR as one of the very few cars capable of operating on E85 ethanol-blended petrol. It was launched in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has been actively working to promote the use of flex fuel vehicles.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Variant-Wise Prices

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Price (Rs lakh) Variant Petrol Strong hybrid G - 19.99 GX 19.59 23.99 VX - 28.79 ZX - 31.99

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Design

The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has received changes in design giving it a fresh appeal. Most of the styling updates appear to be concentrated at the front and rear. At the front, the MPV gets a new pair of LED projector headlamps with DRL signatures similar to those on the Toyota Taisor. It is complemented by a squarer, Hilux-inspired grille featuring diamond-shaped air inlets, while the fog lamps have been repositioned. A slim lower air intake and silver-finished trim complete the revised look.

READ: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift 2026 Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Variants, Hybrid & More

The side profile remains largely unchanged, retaining the same large doors, glass area, and alloy wheel design. Meanwhile, the rear updates appear limited, with double-stacked taillights serving as the main change. The rear bumper has also been revised to contribute to the fresh appearance.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Interior, Features

On the inside, the Toyota Innova Hycross comes with a similar layout as the outgoing model. However, the cabin now gets a bigger 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen system along with features like dual-zone automatic control, 8-way power adjustable seats with memory function and ventilation, powered ottoman seats, panoramic sunroof, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofers.