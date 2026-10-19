CCTV Shows Woman Allegedly Stealing Wallet From Customer's Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police React

A woman was allegedly caught stealing a customer's wallet from his bag at a Starbucks outlet on Bengaluru's Commercial Street. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, triggering concern among internet users. Disha Bhatia, whose partner was reportedly targeted, shared the footage on X and tagged Bengaluru Police and HDFC Bank, seeking help following the alleged theft. The CCTV footage showed the woman approaching the man's bag, reaching inside and taking out his wallet before walking away. The incident appeared to take place without drawing much attention from other customers.

"Folks, please be extra extra careful, this lady stole my partner's wallet from @Starbucks commercial Street," she wrote while sharing the video.

Disha also raised concerns about the assistance she received from HDFC Bank, alleging that its customer care team did not provide clear instructions on the next steps after the incident.

Seeking police intervention, she tagged Bengaluru Police in her post. The police responded that her complaint had been registered. "We had received your compliance. Please visit our Commercial Street Police Station. Thank you," they replied.

Watch the video here:

HDFC Bank also acknowledged her concerns and expressed regret over the incident and her experience while seeking assistance. "Hi Disha, we're truly sorry to hear about this distressing incident and your experience while trying to get help. We understand how worrying this must be, and we want to assist you as soon as possible," they said.

The footage has prompted a warning to customers to remain vigilant about their belongings in public places, including cafes and other busy establishments.

One user wrote, "Always wondered how people are so comfortably leaving around their belongings in cafes, be it in Bangalore or Delhi. I suppose me being extra cautious was fitting for a reason (no taunts intended)." Another commented, "It's been happening a lot; laptops are being stolen from the office in daylight – HSR. I used to keep my belongings and mac while going for a walk at TWC, and staff warned me about all the things that were happening. They specifically pointed me out, as they were comfortable doing so."