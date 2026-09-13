Man, 50, Was Returning Home When A Speeding Thar Killed Him In Faridabad

A 50-year-old man was killed after a speeding Thar SUV allegedly hit his motorcycle near Sikri Flyover in Faridabad on Saturday evening.

The man has been identified as Shravan Kumar, a resident of Palwal. He worked at Shivalik Printing in Sector 6, Ballabhgarh, and was returning home to Palwal after finishing his duty.

The accident took place around 8 pm when the Thar allegedly collided with Shravan's motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

After the accident, the Thar driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled. Police reached the site, seized the SUV and began efforts to trace the driver using its registration number and other details.

Police said the driver remains missing.

Shravan's daughters have alleged that their family received no help from the police immediately after the accident.

"We called several times, but we received no help from the police," said Shravan's daughter Khushi.

"We called twice. We told them that we urgently needed an ambulance, but they told us to call the ambulance ourselves and arrange it. We received no help from the police," she added.

His other daughter, Kanika, questioned the delay in the accused's arrest.

"This is a major lapse on the part of the police. It has been three days. The police have the vehicle and all the information, yet the accused has still not been arrested," she said.

"Our demand is that the accused should be arrested immediately and strict action should be taken against him," she added.

Shravan's family has also alleged that the Thar driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The allegation has not been independently verified.