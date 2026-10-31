Range Rover SV Sawai Collection Launched In India; Check Price

Land Rover has launched the Range Rover SV Sawai Collection in India at Rs 4.90 crore (ex-showroom). Limited to just 18 units, with six units from each of the special theme-based versions, the collection is the brand's third India-specific Bespoke series, following the SV Ranthambore and SV Masara editions.

Three Editions Based On Three Cities

The Sawai Collection celebrates the architectural and cultural heritage of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. It is split into three editions of six units each: Sawai Jaipur, Sawai Jodhpur and Sawai Jaisalmer.

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Each edition gets 23-inch 'Champagne' alloy wheels, an 'Atlas Silver' exterior pack and Range Rover branding with 24-karat gold-plated surrounds. A personalised plaque bearing the edition name and '1 of 6' lettering is also part of the package.

Range Rover Sawai Jaipur Edition

Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer

The Sawai Jaipur Edition draws from the Pink City, pairing a rose-tinted exterior with an Ecru and Deep Garnet interior. Seat embroidery takes cues from the 'Jharokha' pattern of the Hawa Mahal, while the steering wheel is finished in Deep Garnet and Ebony leather.

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The Sawai Jodhpur Edition takes inspiration from the Blue City, with a soft blue exterior and a Perlino and Riviera-themed cabin. Seat embroidery references the 'Jali' patterns seen across Jodhpur's palaces and forts, while the floor carpet comes in Liberty Blue with matching leather binding.

Range Rover Sawai Jodhpur Edition

The Sawai Jaisalmer Edition captures the Golden City's sandstone hues, combining a golden exterior with a Perlino and Caraway duotone cabin. Embroidery on the seats draws from artisanal block printing and the architectural style of the Jaisalmer Fort

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Four-Seat Layout, V8 Powertrain

All 18 vehicles are based on the long-wheelbase Range Rover SV and come with a four-seat configuration. Rear passengers get reclining seats with heating, cooling and massage functions, along with rear entertainment screens and fold-out tables. Power comes from a 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol V8 producing 537 hp and 750 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

India-Specific Line

The Sawai Collection is the third India-tailored series from Range Rover, following the SV Ranthambore and SV Masara editions. It reinforces JLR India's strategy of using Bespoke personalisation to connect with local culture.