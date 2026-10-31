McLaren Teases McL 820, Likely An 809 HP 750S Successor

McLaren has dropped a major hint about its next supercar by placing a giant kiwi statue in London's Covent Garden, with "McL 820" painted on its flank in black and orange livery. If the brand's naming convention holds, the new model could produce 820 PS, roughly 809 bhp making it the most powerful series-production McLaren yet.

What The Name Suggests

McLaren's numeric naming has long tracked metric horsepower, so the "820" badge points to an output of 820 PS. That would be a significant jump from the outgoing 750S, which produces 740 bhp.

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The "McL" prefix is new to the mainstream line-up. It first appeared on the McL 6GT, a retro-styled hypercar with a manual gearbox unveiled at Monterey Car Week earlier this year, signalling that a broader rebrand may be underway.

Kiwi Statue

The kiwi reference is not random. It is McLaren's "Speedy Kiwi" mascot, a nod to founder Bruce McLaren's New Zealand roots that the brand has used more heavily in its marketing this year.

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The sculpture, placed in Covent Garden, carries the McL 820 name in black and orange livery. McLaren has not officially confirmed that the badge belongs to a production model, but the timing and naming logic make the connection hard to ignore.

Hybrid V8 Likely

The McL 820 is expected to use one of two hybrid powertrains McLaren is developing and producing in-house for the first time. These are likely to be V8-based, with the 820 designation referring to metric horsepower in keeping with the brand's naming convention.

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With an expected output of 820 hp, the new model would sit in the same broad bracket as the Ferrari 12Cilindri and Aston Martin Vanquish, as well as mid-engined rivals such as the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Temerario

McLaren 750S Bows Out

The McL 820 is expected to replace the 750S, which is due to be retired next year after a decade on sale in various forms. The model has also been sold as the 720S and the limited-run 788HS, with McLaren recently announcing it was taking final orders for the current car.

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The new supercar is expected to arrive as McLaren phases out the Artura V6 supercar and the GT. The company has yet to announce replacements for either model, though chief operating officer Michael Straughan has said it does not plan to pause production between model generations.

Bigger Pocture at McLaren

The McL 820 is part of a broader product expansion at McLaren. The company is building a second factory in the UK and plans to start assembling its own engines in-house, alongside developing new models. McLaren's future line-up will be based on three pillars: traditional supercars, a front-engined SUV and limited-run Ultimate Series models such as the W1.