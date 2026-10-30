2027 Maserati MCPura, GT2 Stradale Launched In India; Check Prices

Maserati has announced India pricing for the 2027 MCPura range and launched the GT2 Stradale, giving the brand two distinct performance flagships in the country. The MCPura coupe starts at Rs 4.35 crore, the Cielo convertible at Rs 5.2 crore, while the track-focused GT2 Stradale is priced at Rs 5.72 crore (all prices ex-showroom).

Maserati MCPura

The MCPura was launched globally last year as the facelifted version of the MC20, and the 2027 model year brings no major mechanical changes. It continues with the 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6 producing 630 hp and 720 Nm, sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.

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Both the coupe and Cielo claim 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds, with top speeds rated above 320 kmph. The Cielo's roof can be opened or closed in 12 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph

Visually, the MCPura carries over the changes introduced with its global debut: a more aggressive front end with gloss-black accents, new MCPura badging and fresh alloy wheel designs. Maserati also offers a broader range of exterior colours, including the AI Aqua Rainbow finish, which shifts colour in sunlight to produce a rainbow-like effect.

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Inside, the MCPura gets an updated steering wheel, refreshed colour schemes and upholstery options, and laser-etched 3D Alcantara seats.

Maserati GT2 Stradale

The GT2 Stradale is a different proposition altogether. Based on the MC20 but inspired by Maserati's GT2 race car, it is a road-legal, track-focused supercar with a more powerful engine, revised aerodynamics and a lighter kerb weight.

Its 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6 produces 640 hp and 720 Nm, 10 hp more than the MC20, paired with the same eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox driving the rear wheels. Maserati claims 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 324 km/h.

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The aerodynamic package is extensive. A redesigned front bumper, front diffuser, bonnet and wheel-arch vents release hot air and reduce pressure, while enlarged rear intakes improve cooling airflow by 16 percent. At the rear, a large adjustable wing offers three settings, generating up to 500 kg of downforce at 280 km/h in its high-drag setting, compared with 145 kg for the standard MC20.

Maserati GT2 Stradale: Chassis

The GT2 Stradale uses the same carbon-fibre monocoque as the MC20 and GT2 race car. It weighs 1,365 kg dry, 60 kg lighter than the standard MC20 thanks in part to 20-inch single-nut forged wheels derived from the racing model, which save around 19 kg.

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Suspension, steering and braking hardware have all been revised based on the GT2 race car. A front-axle lift system raises the nose by 35 mm to clear obstacles.

Production is limited to 914 units worldwide, a reference to the year Maserati was founded, 1914. The number allocated to India has not been disclosed.

Maserati MCPura: Pricing

The MCPura coupe's Rs 4.35 crore price is Rs 23 lakh higher than last year, while the Cielo is Rs 8 lakh more expensive at Rs 5.2 crore. These figures are expected to drop once the India-EU FTA comes into effect next year, lowering import duties on limited units of European-made pure-combustion cars.

The GT2 Stradale, at Rs 5.72 crore, sits above both MCPura variants and targets buyers who want a road-legal car with genuine track credentials. With the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio facelifts also launched on the same day, Maserati has now refreshed its entire Indian line-up in one go.