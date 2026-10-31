"Back To Cheat Indian Customers": Gautam Singhania On Maserati's Facelift Launches

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania has criticised Maserati on Instagram following the introduction of its updated Indian line-up. In a strongly worded caption accompanying a video about the MC20, he urged prospective buyers to reconsider, saying an issue he had raised with the company remained unresolved.

His post coincides with Maserati's latest product push in India. The company introduced the refreshed Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio along with the launch of the GT2 Stradale and MCPura at an event on October 30. The event comes alongside the opening of its new Mumbai dealership with Navnit Motors.

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Singhania's caption read: "Maserati is relaunching in India. Think twice before buying. My issue still says unresolved as they have no answer to it!" He added, "Can't believe they are back to cheat indian customers!"

The accusation is Singhania's allegation. The caption supplied does not explain the nature of his unresolved issue, identify the vehicle involved, or set out what response he sought from Maserati. However, the accompanying footage focuses on a presenter's assessment of an MC20. It is worth mentioning that the businessman also owned the same car.

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Maserati MC20's Criticism

In the video, the presenter questions the supercar's praise. He describes driving in GT mode with the dampers at their softest setting and identifies the suspension as using Bilstein DampTronic X technology.

"And it's awful. The ride quality is absolutely atrocious. I mean, really, really bad. How any British road tester said that this was okay is utterly and totally beyond me."

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He then describes the car as unsettled even on what he calls one of the smoother sections of the test route. His concern extends to the filming equipment, saying the movement makes him worry that a camera could be shaken off the vehicle.

Switching to Sport mode does not improve his assessment. He describes the ride as firmer and more jittery before comparing the sensation to a car without suspension. Towards the end of the supplied extract, he returns to a softer damper setting while remaining in Sport mode.

These observations concern the particular MC20 being driven in the footage. They do not establish a defect across Maserati's range or provide an assessment of the newly introduced Grecale, GranTurismo or GranCabrio.

Timing Of Complaint

The timing places Singhania's criticism alongside Maserati's efforts to expand its Indian retail presence. Its new Mumbai showroom is the brand's third flagship dealership in the country, following Delhi and Bengaluru. However, the supplied material contains neither details allowing an independent assessment of Singhania's complaint nor Maserati's response to it.

Gautam Singhania Car Collection

Gautam Singhania is an avid car enthusiast and has a great collection of expensive sports cars. To name a few, the businessman owns models like Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren Senna, Mclaren 720S, Lamborghini Countach, Ferrari 296 Speciale, and more.