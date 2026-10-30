Maserati Grecale Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.14 Crore

Maserati has quietly reshuffled its Indian line-up with the launch of the Grecale facelift, priced from Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom). The updated SUV shares the launch stage with the refreshed GranTurismo and GranCabrio. This brings a broader engine range than before for the brand in the country, including a new V6 option and the continued presence of the all-electric Folgore.

Maserati Grecale Facelift: Powertrain

The entry-level Grecale retains the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol mild-hybrid setup, producing 300 hp and 450 Nm. Maserati claims 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 240 kmph.

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The Modena uses a 330 hp version of the same engine, shaving the 0-100 kmph time to 5.3 seconds. In the Modena V6, which brings Maserati's 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 with 390 hp into the line-up. It manages 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and tops out at 260 kmph.

Sitting above all of them is the Trofeo, which uses the same Nettuno V6 but tuned to 530 hp and 620 Nm. Maserati claims 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and a 285 km/h top speed, figures that place it firmly in performance SUV territory.

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Maserati Grecale Facelift: Electric Option

The Folgore remains the all-electric version of the Grecale, producing 550 hp and 820 Nm from two motors. It claims 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and a 220 kmph top speed. Range has improved to up to 580 km, thanks to a new control strategy. The Folgore also gets all-wheel drive with an energy-saving disconnect function and height-adjustable Skyhook air suspension, bringing it closer to the Trofeo in terms of chassis hardware.

Maserati Grecale Facelift: Design

Visually, the facelift takes its cues from the MCPura supercar. The front bumper is redesigned with a more pronounced concave grille in a 'shark-nose' style, larger air intakes and air curtains that guide airflow around the front wheel arches.

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The Trofeo gets matrix LED headlamps, while other variants make do with full-LED units. Wheel options have also expanded, with new 20-inch Asteria and 21-inch Crono designs joining the line-up. A new Grigio Lamiera Shiny paint finish is available through the Fuoriserie programme.

The Grecale measures 4,873 mm long, 1,947 mm wide and 1,687 mm tall, with a 2,901 mm wheelbase.

Maserati Grecale Facelift: Cabin

Inside, the facelift brings a new octagonal steering wheel, available in perforated leather or Alcantara, with large aluminium paddle shifters behind it. The digital clock on the dashboard has also been revised, now sporting a new face with a mineral crystal dial and a metal bezel.

The gear selector now gets backlit metal buttons with what Maserati calls "capacitive haptic technology". All variants come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch lower screen for climate controls, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA).

Except for the entry-level Grecale, all versions get a 14-speaker Sonus faber audio system, three-zone automatic climate control, multi-colour ambient lighting and heated front seats. The Modena V6 and Trofeo add Alcantara-wrapped steering wheels with yellow and red contrast stitching respectively, while the Modena V6 also gets 14-way power-adjustable front seats. A panoramic sunroof is exclusive to the Trofeo.

Maserati Grecale Facelift: Safety

Safety kit includes front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX anchors and front and rear parking sensors. ADAS functions cover autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane management, blind-spot monitoring, traffic-sign recognition and intersection collision assist. The Folgore facelift, however, misses out on traffic-sign recognition and intersection-collision assist.

Buyers can personalise the Grecale through Maserati's Officine Fuoriserie programme. The 'Collezione' tier offers curated specifications under two themes, 'Futura' with brighter colours and modern upholstery, and 'Corse' inspired by classic paint shades, historic liveries and tan leather. The 'Bespoke' tier allows buyers to work directly with Maserati's design team to create their own paint shades and liveries.