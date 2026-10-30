Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio Facelifts Launched In India; Check Prices

Maserati India has launched the facelifted GranTurismo and GranCabrio, bringing refreshed styling, updated interiors, and mechanical upgrades to its grand tourer line-up. Prices start at Rs 2.62 crore for the GranTurismo and Rs 2.91 crore for the GranCabrio, with delivery timelines yet to be confirmed.

Engine Option, Performance

Both models continue with Maserati's 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6 petrol engine. The base-spec version produces 490 hp and 600 Nm, while the Trofeo gets 590 hp and 650 Nm, a gain of 50 hp over the pre-facelift Trofeo.

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An eight-speed gearbox sends power to all four wheels and has been recalibrated for quicker responses. The GranTurismo does 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and tops out at 302 kmph, while the Trofeo manages 3.5 seconds and 320 km/h.

The GranCabrio is slightly slower due to its open-top design, doing 0-100 kmph in 4.0 seconds with a 300 kmph top speed. The Trofeo version of the convertible manages 3.6 seconds and 316 km/h.

Folgore Gets More Range

The all-electric Folgore versions of both models retain the 92.5 kWh battery pack and three-motor setup one at the front, two at the rear. Combined output stands at 761 hp and 1,350 Nm.

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The GranTurismo Folgore does 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and tops out at 325 km/h, while the GranCabrio Folgore manages 2.8 seconds and 290 km/h.

Range has improved from 450 km to 540 km on the WLTP cycle, thanks to a new system that disconnects the front motor when all-wheel traction is not needed. DC fast charging at 270 kW can take the battery from 20 to 80 percent in 18 minutes, while AC charging at 22 kW adds about 100 km of range per hour.

Suspension, Drive Modes

All models come with air suspension as standard. The base-spec and Folgore versions get a new 'Country' mode, which replaces the previous comfort mode and raises ground clearance by 20 mm at speeds up to 120 km/h. Maserati says this makes the car more capable on uneven road surfaces.

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Design, Cabin Updates

Visually, the facelift focuses on the fascia. The front bumper takes cues from the MCPura, with reshaped air intakes for better downforce and a redesigned splitter. LED tail-lamps now feature clear-lens detailing, while Folgore versions get slightly different air intakes and rear bumpers to set them apart from their petrol counterparts. The GranCabrio's roof opens and closes in 14 and 16 seconds, respectively. With the roof down, boot space ranges between 151 and 172 litres.

Inside, both models get a new race-inspired octagonal steering wheel with dark satin aluminium spokes, a redesigned digital clock with an octagonal metal rim, metal knobs for the drive selector and a parking function integrated into the steering-wheel paddles. A new system has also been added to track driver behaviour and fatigue.

Maserati has introduced new paint options, badges and exhaust tips through the Fuoriserie personalisation programme. New colours include Green Jupiter Matte, Blu Denim, Bronzo Lucido, Bronzo Matte, Grigio Mistero, Rosso Velluto and Oro Lirico. Optional 'Tridente' rims get a gloss-black design inspired by the MCPura and increase track width by 10 mm.