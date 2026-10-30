New Harley-Davidson X350T India-Spec Spied; Launch Imminent?

Harley-Davidson's India-spec X350T has been spotted undisguised, with the new name clearly visible on the fuel tank. The motorcycle appears to be a downsized version of the X440T, developed to fit within India's revised 350 cc tax bracket. The strategy is similar to Bajaj Auto's strategy, where they downsized the engine for lower taxes.

Why Reduce Displacement

The move follows GST 2.0 revisions, under which motorcycles up to 350 cc attract 18% GST, while those above 350 cc are taxed at 40%. That makes a sub-350 cc version of the X440T significantly more attractive from a pricing standpoint.

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The X440T uses a 440 cc single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine producing 27 bhp and 38 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The X350T is expected to retain the same platform but with the engine reworked to approximately 350 cc.

Harley-Davidson X350T: Spy Shots

The test bike carries X350T badging beside the Harley-Davidson lettering on the fuel tank. A new orange colour theme and updated graphics are also visible, suggesting the motorcycle will arrive with a fresh visual identity alongside the mechanical change.

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Design-wise, the X350T appears to stay close to the X440T's roadster proportions, with a round LED headlamp, muscular fuel tank and wide handlebars.

Expected specifications

Official figures for the X350T have not been announced. Reports suggest output could be around 25 bhp and 35 Nm, though these numbers remain speculative until Harley-Davidson confirms the final specification.

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The motorcycle is expected to retain features such as USD front forks, dual-channel ABS and a TFT display, keeping it competitive in the premium 350 cc segment

Launch Timeline

The X350T is expected to launch in India in the near future, though Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have not confirmed an exact date. The downsized engine should allow the bike to be positioned more competitively under the revised tax structure without requiring an entirely new platform.