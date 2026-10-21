Google Maps Turns Your Navigation Icon Into A McLaren F1 Car

Google Maps has added a limited-time McLaren F1 driving avatar, letting users replace the usual blue navigation arrow with the team's orange Formula 1 car. The avatar is available until November 23, 2026, and celebrates the United States Grand Prix in Las Vegas, which runs from October 22-25.

How To Activate It

Users can switch to the McLaren F1 avatar by opening Google Maps, heading to Settings, then Your vehicles, and selecting Driving avatar. From there, the McLaren F1 car appears among the available options alongside the default blue arrow and other 3D vehicles.

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Once selected, the avatar shows up not just on the smartphone screen but also on the car's display via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. This is a server-side update that is still rolling out, so it may not appear for all users immediately.

Why McLaren, Why Now

The timing ties into Google's partnership with McLaren Racing, which began last year. The avatar celebrates the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin on October 25, and will remain available through the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21-22.

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Google says the avatar is the "official team avatar," featuring McLaren's familiar orange livery. For fans, it's a small but fun way to bring a bit of Formula 1 into everyday navigation.

Street View Tour Of McLaren's Headquarters

Alongside the avatar, Google has launched an all-new Street View collection that takes fans behind the scenes at the McLaren Technology Center (MTC) in Surrey, England,the headquarters of McLaren Racing and home of the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

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The tour includes easter eggs, fun facts and the chance to get behind the wheel of some of McLaren's most iconic racing and road cars. It builds on Google's role as an official partner of the Formula 1 team since last year.