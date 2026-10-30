Tesla Model Y's Halloween Mode In India Brings Ghost-Themed Avatar, Spooky Lights

Tesla has rolled out a Halloween Mode for the Model Y and Model Y L in India through an over-the-air (OTA) software update. The seasonal feature adds themed lighting, sounds and interactive functions, letting owners give their electric SUVs a festive makeover without visiting a service centre.

The update brings a ghost-themed design for the car's in-app avatar, along with a Halloween-themed light show, seasonal vehicle wraps and an exclusive lock sound.

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A new Trick or Treat Mode activates spooky sound effects and flickering lights as visitors approach the vehicle. A Photobooth feature also lets occupants capture themed pictures directly through the car, while Voice From Beyond allows owners to send voice messages via the Tesla app that play through the vehicle.

The Halloween Mode is delivered through Tesla's OTA software system, which allows the company to push new features and improvements remotely. Customers can also experience the update at Tesla Experience Centers across India.

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Alongside the software update, Tesla has extended its Switch and Save Carnival through Diwali, offering additional benefits to customers considering a switch to electric mobility.

The company is highlighting the Model Y's ownership costs to encourage potential buyers to compare running expenses against a petrol or diesel alternative. According to Tesla, the Model Y can be purchased with a down payment of Rs 6 lakh, with monthly payments starting at Rs 39,990 under a seven-year step-up EMI plan at 8.5 percent.

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Tesla claims that owners can save around Rs 20,000 every month on fuel and maintenance compared to an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. These savings are based on reduced expenditure on fuel, engine oil, scheduled servicing and brake components.

The Model Y's electric powertrain requires no engine oil changes, spark plug replacements, or conventional multi-speed transmission servicing. Its regenerative braking system also reduces wear on brake pads, lowering long-term maintenance costs.