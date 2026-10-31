NASA Astronaut Celebrates Halloween In Space Wearing Batman Costume

Halloween took a superhero turn in space as NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson shared a glimpse of herself dressed as Batman. Marking the occasion with a festive post, Whitson highlighted the popularity of superhero costumes in space, adding a playful touch to her Halloween greeting.

In her post, Whitson wished everyone a Happy Halloween and shared a picture of herself wearing a Batman costume in space. Along with the image, she explained why superheroes remain a popular choice in the space environment.

"Happy Halloween. Superhero is always a popular choice in space - for all of the obvious reasons," Whitson wrote in her post.

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Whitson's Batman costume brought a superhero theme to her Halloween post. Her caption drew attention to the appeal of superhero outfits in space, using the occasion to share a festive greeting with viewers.

By choosing Batman for the celebration, Whitson paired the familiar superhero look with a lighthearted message about Halloween in space.

Social Media Reaction

The post received several reactions online.

One user commented, "From the Bat Space Station!"

Another user noted, "Wonder Woman with a Batman costume on, interesting."

"Happy Halloween," added a third user.