Rs 70 Lakh, 5 Houses: Hyderabad Woman Learns Theft Online For 'Lavish Lifestyle'

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly looting gold jewellery, cash and an iPhone 17 from locked houses in Hyderabad. The woman, identified as Paga Jaya, was involved in five theft cases, the police said.

She secretly learned tricks to break into houses online without her husband's knowledge, and wore a burqa during the thefts to conceal her identity and avoid detection.

Police recovered gold and silver ornaments, cash and an iPhone 17, with the total value of the seized property estimated at around Rs 70 lakh.

She was also caught on CCTV trying to break into a locked house.

The footage shows her fully covered - wearing a black long burqa, head and face covered, black gloves, and a light blue backpack.

She, however, was unable to open the door and exited the building.

The woman's alleged motive was to finance a lavish lifestyle, according to the information shared in the police-related update.

In a separate case, a man was arrested for carrying out ten thefts within 20 days. The man, Naveen, was arrested with around 37 tolas (about 430 grams) of gold ornaments.

Police are continuing investigations into the two arrests to establish the full extent of the alleged offences and identify possible links to other burglary cases.