Lamborghini Temerario Tettonero Breaks Cover With Fresh Two-Tone Style

Lamborghini has revealed a new two-tone finish for the Temerario, called the Tettonero Capsule. The treatment pairs a Nero Noctis black hood and roof with five bright body colours, creating a sharp visual contrast without changing anything under the skin.

What's Special

The defining feature is the Nero Noctis black finish applied to the hood, roof and select exterior details. It sits against one of five body colours, Giallo Inti, Arancio Xanto, Blu Cepheus, Verde Scandal or Viola Pasifae giving the Temerario a bolder, more graphic look.

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Optional Nero Noctis accents can also be added to the front bumper, while further black detailing is available on the front splitter, rear diffuser, and Lamborghini logo. The result is a car that looks more aggressive without altering its mechanical package.

Interior Theme

Inside, the Tettonero Capsule uses Nero Ade leather upholstery with Grigio Octans contrast stitching. Hexagonal Q-citura seat quilting remains available, and buyers can coordinate interior accents with the exterior colour they choose. A Matt Carbon commemorative plaque is also part of the package, marking the car as a Tettonero Capsule build.

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Powertrain

Mechanically, nothing changes. The Temerario still runs its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors, two at the front and one integrated into the combustion powertrain, for a combined output of 907 hp. The V8 can rev to 10,000 rpm, and the hybrid setup keeps the Temerario firmly in the road-going supercar category rather than turning it into a track-only special.

Tettonero

The Tettonero name was first introduced on the Urus SE at Milan Design Week 2026. Lamborghini has now extended the idea to the Temerario, using it as a platform for visual variation rather than a separate numbered series with dedicated badging or plates.

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Cars ordered with this look still sit within the regular Temerario line-up. Any visual add-ons share billing with the existing Ad Personam personalisation menu rather than forming a standalone model.

Where it fits

The Tettonero Capsule follows a string of Temerario variants this year, from the track-only Super Trofeo to rumours of a Sterrato off-road version and spy shots of a droptop already testing.

This two-tone configuration stays firmly road-focused, aimed at buyers chasing visual distinction rather than a change to what sits under the rear glass.