Ultraviolette Onboards Abhijit Singh Brar As New Marketing Head, Aims At Strengthening Brand Positioning

Ultraviolette has appointed Abhijit Singh Brar as its new Head of Marketing, as the performance EV manufacturer gears up for its next phase of growth in India and overseas markets. In his new role, Brar will oversee brand strategy, product communications, launch campaigns, and demand-generation initiatives across Ultraviolette's expanding portfolio.

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Brar brings more than two decades of experience in brand-building and marketing. He spent over eight years at Royal Enfield, where he played a key role in establishing and scaling the brand's marketing function in India. He later led marketing for Royal Enfield's international business, overseeing brand operations across Europe, the Americas, Australia, and Southeast Asia. During his tenure, he was involved in several global product launches and supported the company's expansion into new international markets, including regions in South America and Southeast Asia.

With Brar's appointment, Ultraviolette aims to strengthen its brand presence and support its growth ambitions as it broadens its product lineup and accelerates its expansion plans in domestic and global markets.

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Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder, Ultraviolette, said, "We are excited to welcome Abhijit to Ultraviolette at a significant stage in our growth journey. His role in shaping Royal Enfield's brand journey and supporting its successful expansion across global markets will be particularly valuable as we broaden our product portfolio and reach new segments of riders. Alongside his extensive experience across consumer industries, he brings a deep understanding of consumer aspirations and a proven ability to build brands at scale. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to further strengthen Ultraviolette's position and accelerate our next phase of growth in India and international markets."

Before joining Ultraviolette, Abhijit held senior marketing and business strategy roles at Lodha. His earlier experience includes roles at Bacardi and Diageo, spanning brand strategy, consumer engagement, and commercial leadership.