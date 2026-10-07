Triumph Street Triple 798, Tiger 900, And Tiger 1200 Unveiled

Triumph has already revealed the specs and details of its new Bonneville T40s, while keeping three bikes waiting in the wings. The Bonneville T40 is among the entry-level motorcycles of the brand, the newly unveiled Street Triple 798, Tiger 900, and Tiger 1200 are on the other side of the spectrum. The details remain tightly guarded for now, although the images give us plenty to pore over and a few clues about what is coming.

Triumph Street Triple 798

The big news for performance riders is the incoming Street Triple, which has ditched the familiar 765 decals and branding in favour of a '798' badge on its flanks.

Triumph confirmed earlier this year that Moto2 will switch to a new, larger-capacity and more powerful engine for 2027, with the new Street Triple expected to be the first production machine to use the Moto2-derived unit.

In Moto2 trim, the larger engine brings a six per cent increase in peak power over the current unit, taking the race bike from around 142 bhp to approximately 150 bhp. The current road-going Street Triple RS makes 128 bhp. While it would be unrealistic to expect the production bike to match the Moto2 engine's output, a healthy increase in peak power and torque should be on the cards for 2027.

Also Read: Jaguar Type 01 Officially Revealed With 1015 HP Power

The engine is not the only major change. The Street Triple gets a ground-up restyle, with a more muscular and aggressive look. New DRLs echo the shape of the outgoing bike's headlights, now framing a single LED headlight.

Based on the pictures, this is an almost completely new bike, with the frame, swingarm and bodywork bearing little or no resemblance to the current Street Triple. It also seems to have a distinctive octagonal shape at the top of the fork, which is associated with Showa's Separate Function Forks, Big Piston (SFF-BP). There is also a gold-anodised reservoir on the rear shock.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Launched In India At 11.80 Lakh; Challenges Kia Seltos

That could point towards the RS gaining an Ohlins unit, similar to the STX40 fitted to the current model. The outgoing RS features adjustable compression and rebound damping, plus preload adjustment, with 115 mm of front wheel travel. Whether the new bike retains that specification or not will be confirmed by the brand at the time of launch.

Triumph Tiger 900 And Tiger 1200

Triumph is also updating both the Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200, with images of the two bikes giving us our first look at what is coming.

As with the Street Triple, the final specifications remain under wraps, but there is one particularly interesting detail sitting front and centre on both bikes. Both appear to feature some form of radar assistance, with a sensor clearly visible at the front of the Tiger 900 and 1200.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 Launched In India At Rs 2.80 Lakh

Exactly what it will control is not clear, but a forward-facing radar sensor would strongly suggest adaptive cruise control is coming to both bikes.

The Tiger 1200 does not currently have radar-assisted cruise control, although the latest top-spec Explorer models did gain rear-facing radar for Blind Spot Assist and Lane Change Assist.

If adaptive cruise control is added, the Tiger 1200 will be brought closer to rivals that already offer radar assistance as standard. Adding the technology to the Tiger 900 would be a more significant move.