2026 Audi Q3 Launched At Rs 52 Lakh: Top 10 Things To Know

Audi has launched the all-new 2026 Audi Q3 in India at a starting price of Rs 52 lakh (ex-showroom). The third-generation premium SUV arrives with a new design, upgraded technology, enhanced safety features, and a host of comfort-focused additions. Positioned as Audi's entry-level SUV, the new Q3 aims to raise the benchmark in the luxury compact SUV segment.

Here are the top 10 things to know about the new Audi Q3.

1. Powered By A 2.0-Litre Turbo-Petrol Engine

The new Q3 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine producing 150 kW (201 bhp) and 320 Nm of torque. Audi claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 7.1 seconds, making it one of the quicker SUVs in its class.

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2. Quattro AWD Comes Standard

Audi continues to offer its signature quattro all-wheel-drive system, promising improved traction and stability across different road conditions. The SUV also features hill-hold assist and downhill assist for added confidence on steep inclines and descents.

3. Five Drive Modes To Choose From

Drivers can tailor the Q3's character using Audi Drive Select, which offers Balanced, Dynamic, Comfort, Efficiency, and Offroad+ modes. Progressive steering and comfort suspension further enhance the driving experience.

4. New Digital Matrix LED Headlights

One of the biggest highlights is the introduction of Digital Matrix LED headlights. The system uses 25,600 micro-LEDs and offers four selectable daytime running light signatures, dynamic lighting sequences, and advanced projection functions.

5. Sharper Exterior Design

The SUV gets a more modern appearance with LED rear lights Pro, illuminated Audi rings, projection lighting integrated into the mirrors, and 18-inch five-arm aero alloy wheels finished in gloss black.

6. Five Colour Options

Buyers can choose from Sage Green, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Navarra Blue, and Tambora Grey. Inside, Audi offers Tamarind Brown and Pergament Beige cabin themes.

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7. Larger Digital Cockpit

The cabin features Audi's new Digital Stage layout comprising a 30.22 cm Virtual Cockpit and a 32.51 cm central touchscreen. A head-up display further enhances the technology-rich experience.

8. Premium Audio And Connectivity

The Q3 comes equipped with a SONOS premium sound system featuring 12 speakers and a 420-watt amplifier. Wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, multiple USB ports, and ambient lighting with 30 colour options are also included.

9. Focus On Comfort And Practicality

Features include power-adjustable front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control and an electrically operated tailgate. The rear seat gets sliding and reclining functions to improve passenger comfort and luggage flexibility.

10. Nine Airbags And Advanced Driver Assistance Features

Safety equipment includes nine airbags, adaptive cruise control, front emergency brake assist, driver attention monitoring, seatbelt pretensioners, and anti-theft wheel bolts.

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Ownership Benefits

Audi is also offering a range of ownership packages, including roadside assistance for up to 15 years, service packages for up to 10 years, extended warranty coverage of up to 10 years, and attractive finance schemes, including balloon payment options and assured buyback programmes.

The 2026 Q3 strengthens Audi's presence in the luxury SUV segment by combining advanced lighting technology, premium features, and quattro performance in a compact premium package.