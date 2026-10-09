MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Fully Leaked Before Launch

JSW MG Motor India recently teased a new Windsor EV Indulge edition. Before the launch, pictures of the upcoming electric car have leaked, showing the details. Shared by Autocar India, the pictures show a new interior theme and paint for the EV. Additionally, it tops up the standard version with new comfort and convenience features. This comes right before the start of the festive season, when the brand might expect to gain some sales.

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Design

Based on the pictures, the MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition will get a tone of gold paint complemented by the presence of black alloy wheels. Additionally, it gets an "Indulge" badge to signify the unique nature of the car. All the other elements are in sync with the standard version of the car, with a black roof, ORVMs, and body cladding.

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MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Interior

On the inside, the MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition gets new upholstery for the seats, presenting the combination of Tan and Black. The brand has also used "Indulge" branding on certain parts, including the headrests. One of the feature highlights for the car includes a roof-mounted flip-down screen for the rear seats. Meanwhile, the infotainment screen continues to be in place.

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MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Range, Powertrain

MG Windsor EV is currently sold with options of a 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh battery pack. The bigger unit offers a claimed range of up to 449 km on a single charge, while the smaller unit offers 332 km on a single charge. Both variants are paired with a front-axle-mounted electric motor which is tuned to produce 136 hp of power and 220 Nm of peak torque. The Indulge edition might continue with the 52.9 kWh battery pack option.

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With all of the aforementioned details, the special edition version is expected to be slightly more expensive compared to the standard version. The prices of the car start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom with BaaS).