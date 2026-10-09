Video: Chennai Road Cave-In Swallows Hyundai Exter; What The Driver Could Have Done

A Hyundai Exter fell into a sinkhole after a section of Rajiv Gandhi Salai (IT Expressway) caved in near Tidel Park. The incident occurred during peak-hour traffic on the IT corridor, with the micro SUV travelling from Adyar towards Taramani when the road suddenly gave way. The video of the incident is now circulating on social media, gaining significant attention.

What Happened

The Hyundai Exter fell into the pit and rolled over, with the driver sustaining minor injuries. An occupant in the vehicle managed to escape before the Exter rolled over in the sinkhole. Motorists and police personnel at the site helped the people in the car, and the vehicle was later pulled out using a crane. The cause of the road collapse is yet to be confirmed.

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Based on the video shared on social media, the front-left wheel of the car fell into the pit first. After hanging there for a few seconds, the car toppled over deep into the pit.

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What The Driver Could Have Done

In situations like this, drivers can take a few precautions to reduce risk. Keeping a safe distance from the vehicle ahead allows more time to spot unusual road conditions, such as cracks, uneven surfaces, or visible depressions. Reducing speed in areas with known infrastructure issues or after heavy rain can also help, as sinkholes often develop gradually before collapsing.

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If a driver notices warning signs like buckling pavement, standing water, or unusual dips in the road, it is safer to change lanes or slow down rather than continue at speed. In the event of a sudden cave-in, staying calm, switching on hazard lights, and calling emergency services immediately can make a difference in getting help quickly.

Aftermath And Safety Measures

Authorities are likely to inspect the site and investigate the cause of the collapse. For commuters, staying alert to road conditions and reporting visible damage to civic authorities can help prevent similar incidents in the future.