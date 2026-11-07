Pilot Shares Stunning Aerial View Of Chennai Lit Up On The Occasion Of Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with glowing diyas, colourful decorations and illuminated homes and streets. As people prepare to celebrate the festival this year on November 8, 2026, cities are beginning to take on a festive look, with lights brightening up the surroundings.

Offering a glimpse of the celebrations from above, pilot Pradeep Krishnan shared a video showing Chennai illuminated with lights on the occasion of Diwali. The view was captured from the window of his flight, offering a glimpse of the city's sparkling appearance at night.

Watch Video Here:

The video shows the city glowing with countless lights, creating a beautiful sight when viewed from the sky. The aerial view captures Chennai's illuminated surroundings as the city gets ready for the festival.

Sharing the video, Krishnan extended his festive wishes with a short caption that read, "Happy Deepavali".

Krishnan's video offers a unique perspective of Chennai's festive preparations, showcasing the city illuminated with dazzling lights on the occasion of Diwali. The aerial view not only highlights the spirit of the Festival of Lights but also reflects the excitement and celebrations that accompany one of India's most widely observed festivals.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Thanks for this beautiful view."

Another user noted, "Beautiful Chennai."

"Happy Diwali, captain," added a third user.

A fourth user called the view "Amazing."