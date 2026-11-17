A 12-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped along with a car in which she was sleeping near Chennai's Guduvanchery was rescued nearly 230 km away in Sirkazhi on Monday morning, police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.

According to police, the girl's parents had parked their car near a restaurant in Vallanchery on Sunday night and gone inside for dinner, leaving their daughter asleep in the rear seat. When they returned, both the vehicle and the child were missing.

Following a complaint, the Guduvanchery police formed special teams to trace the car and the girl.

According to the police, the girl managed to escape from the vehicle at around 4.30 am on Monday near the New Bus Stand in Sirkazhi, located in Mayiladuthurai district. She approached auto-rickshaw drivers and informed them that she had been kidnapped. The drivers rescued her and handed her over to the Sirkazhi All-Women Police Station.

The police later contacted the girl's parents, and she was safely reunited with her family.

The accused allegedly fled with the car after the girl got down but was later tracked down and arrested by police.

Speaking to NDTV, a senior Guduvanchery police officer said investigators are examining the accused's motive. "We have arrested one accused. The inquiry is underway. Only after the inquiry is completed will we be able to share further details," the officer said.

Questioning the circumstances of the crime, the officer added, "If the accused's intention was only to steal the car, why did he take the girl along for 230 km? We are questioning the accused from all angles to establish his intentions and background."

Police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the kidnapping, the accused's intentions, and whether any other individuals were involved in the crime.