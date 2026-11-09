Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In India In Oct'26: Wagon R Leads, Brezza Climbs To Second Spot

India's passenger vehicle sales charts saw familiar winners but surprising challengers in October 2026. While the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R continued its reign as the country's best-selling car, the Brezza emerged as one of the month's biggest gainers, climbing to second place with strong demand. The latest rankings also underline Maruti Suzuki's dominance, with seven models featuring in the top 10, even as SUVs continued to strengthen their hold on the market, led by the Brezza, Tata Nexon, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Creta.

WagonR Remained Best-Seller

Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the Indian passenger vehicle market in October 2026, with the Wagon R emerging as the country's best-selling car. According to the latest sales data, the hatchback recorded dispatches of 23,747 units, registering a healthy 25 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 18,970 units sold during the same month last year.

Brezza Records 86% YoY Growth

One of the biggest surprises in October was the performance of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The compact SUV climbed to the second position with sales of 22,436 units, marking a massive 86 per cent growth over October 2025. The strong showing helped the Brezza overtake several traditionally strong-selling models, including the Tata Nexon.

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Nexon Takes Third Spot With 1% YoY Drop

The Tata Nexon secured the third spot with 21,960 units, although sales slipped by 1 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. The decline was marginal, but enough for the compact SUV to lose its position to the Brezza.

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More Maruti Suzuki Models Dominate List

Maruti Suzuki's dominance was further underlined by the presence of multiple models in the top 10. The Baleno ranked fourth with 20,919 units, followed by the Dzire at fifth with 20,649 units. The Ertiga wasn't far behind, recording 20,641 units and securing the sixth position.

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Tata Punch Continued With Its Strong Momentum

The Tata Punch continued to post strong numbers, with 20,525 units sold during the month. The micro SUV was followed by the Maruti Suzuki Fronx at 20,014 units, while the Hyundai Creta crossed the 19,000-unit mark with sales of 19,353 units.

Rounding off the list was the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which recorded 18,866 units, up 21 per cent year-on-year.

A notable takeaway from the October sales chart is Maruti Suzuki's overwhelming market presence. The company accounted for seven of the top 10 best-selling vehicles, highlighting the strength of its portfolio across hatchback, sedan, MPV, and SUV segments.