Honda Cars India Sales Grow 19 Per Cent In October 2026: Elevate Facelift Helps?

Honda Cars India reported a strong sales performance in October 2026, helped by festive demand and growing interest in its SUV lineup. The automaker registered total sales of 8,082 units during the month, comprising 7,609 domestic units and 473 exports. The domestic sales figure represents a growth of nearly 19 per cent over the 6,394 units sold in October 2025. Exports, on the other hand, stood significantly lower than the 4,124 units recorded during the same period last year.

According to the company, the festive season contributed positively to customer enquiries and bookings across its portfolio. A major highlight of October was the performance of the recently launched Honda Elevate facelift, which has quickly emerged as one of the brand's strongest-selling models.

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Commenting on the results, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said the company witnessed robust demand across its model range, with the new Elevate receiving an encouraging response from customers.

The updated Elevate has played a key role in Honda's sales momentum. The facelift brought a refreshed exterior design, additional features,and updated technology, helping the SUV strengthen its position in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. The model competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

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The strong response to the Elevate is particularly important for Honda as SUVs continue to account for a growing share of passenger vehicle sales in India. Since its original launch, the Elevate has become Honda's most important volume driver in the country, and the facelift appears to have further enhanced its appeal among buyers.

The October performance also reflects improving sentiment in the passenger vehicle market during the festive period. For Honda, sustaining demand for the Elevate while maintaining volumes across the City and Amaze range will be crucial as the company looks to carry this momentum into the remainder of FY2027.