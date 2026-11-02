Nissan India Records 50 Per Cent YoY Hike In Growth; Tekton Effect?

Nissan Motor India has reported strong sales momentum in October 2026, posting a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic wholesales. The automaker dispatched 3,600 units to dealers during the month, compared to 2,402 units in October 2025, marking its eighth consecutive month of year-on-year domestic growth.

The latest performance underscores Nissan's improving position in the Indian market following the expansion of its SUV portfolio. The company's growth has been supported by demand for models such as the Nissan Magnite, Nissan Gravite, and the recently introduced Nissan Tekton, which has emerged as a key pillar of the brand's product strategy.

Beyond the domestic market, Nissan continued to leverage India as an export hub. The company shipped 4,710 units to international markets during October, reinforcing the significance of its Indian operations within Nissan's global manufacturing network.

Between January and October 2026, Nissan recorded cumulative wholesales of 85,124 units across domestic and export markets. The automaker attributed the growth to its wider product portfolio, expanding dealership footprint, and efforts to improve customer ownership experiences.

A major contributor to Nissan's recent momentum is the all-new Tekton. Built around the company's SUV-focused design philosophy, the model combines Japanese design, modern technology, and practical everyday usability. Alongside the Magnite and Gravite, the Tekton is expected to play a crucial role in helping Nissan expand its presence across multiple SUV segments.

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Nissan also highlighted its global "One Car. One World." strategy, under which vehicles manufactured in India are sold in both domestic and overseas markets while adhering to common global quality standards. The approach has helped strengthen India's role as one of Nissan's important production and export bases.

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The sustained growth comes at a time when competition in India's passenger vehicle market remains intense. For Nissan, eight consecutive months of domestic sales growth suggests that its renewed focus on SUVs and network expansion is beginning to yield results, providing the company with a stronger platform for future growth.