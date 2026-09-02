Advertisement

Like Mitsubishi Pajero, 5 Global SUVs We Wish Were Sold In India

Here are five legendary SUVs that, like the Pajero, could be major crowd-pullers if they ever made their way to Indian showrooms.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Like Mitsubishi Pajero, 5 Global SUVs We Wish Were Sold In India

The return of the Mitsubishi Pajero has reignited nostalgia among SUV enthusiasts around the world. Five years after the iconic nameplate was discontinued, Mitsubishi has brought back the Pajero with a rugged ladder-frame chassis, diesel power and genuine off-road credentials.

While there are currently no plans to bring the new Pajero to India, its comeback highlights a growing demand for tough, purpose-built SUVs that prioritise capability over trends. The Pajero has long enjoyed a cult following in India, and it's not the only global icon enthusiasts would like to see here. 

Here are five legendary SUVs that, like the Pajero, could be major crowd-pullers if they ever made their way to Indian showrooms.

ALSO READ - 2026 Mitsubishi Pajero Unveiled: All About Fortuner's Japanese Rival

Ford Bronco 

The Ford Bronco is one of the world's most recognisable off-road SUVs, combining retro-inspired styling with serious 4x4 capability. Built on a rugged body-on-frame platform, it comes standard with four-wheel drive and features terrain management systems, high ground clearance and water-wading ability. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Buyers can choose from multiple turbocharged petrol engines, including a range-topping V6, while removable doors and roof panels add to its adventure-focused appeal. Its blend of off-road prowess and everyday usability has made the Bronco one of Ford's most popular lifestyle SUVs.

Nissan Patrol

The Nissan Patrol is one of the most respected full-size SUVs in global markets, particularly in the Middle East, where it has built a reputation for durability and off-road capability. Built on a rugged body-on-frame platform, the Patrol combines strong 4x4 credentials with a spacious three-row cabin and powerful petrol engines, including a twin-turbo V6 in newer models. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Over the years, it has evolved from a utilitarian off-roader into a premium SUV, offering a blend of luxury, long-distance comfort and serious desert-driving ability that has earned it a loyal following worldwide.

ALSO READ - 2027 Lexus NX Facelift Revealed With Longer EV Range: All You Need To Know

Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota 4Runner has built a global reputation as a rugged, body-on-frame SUV known for its durability and off-road capability. Unlike many modern SUVs that have moved to car-based platforms, the 4Runner retains its truck-derived construction, making it a favourite among off-road enthusiasts. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The latest generation offers turbocharged petrol and hybrid powertrains, advanced four-wheel-drive systems and dedicated off-road variants such as the TRD Pro and Trailhunter, while continuing to offer the practicality of a spacious cabin and strong resale value.

Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most unconventional vehicles on sale today, known for its angular design and stainless-steel body. The all-electric pickup combines futuristic styling with high performance, offering up to 845 hp in Cyberbeast form, rapid acceleration and a towing capacity of up to 11,000 lbs. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

It also features advanced technologies such as steer-by-wire steering, an 800V electrical architecture and vehicle-to-load capability, making it one of the most talked-about EVs in the global market.

ALSO READ - Range Rover Electric Launched, Bookings Open In India: 5 Things That Standout

GMC Hummer EV

The GMC Hummer EV is an all-electric SUV and pickup that reimagines the iconic Hummer for the EV era. Combining up to 1,000 hp with a rugged off-road-focused design, it features technologies such as CrabWalk four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension and an 800V fast-charging architecture.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Despite its massive size, the Hummer EV delivers supercar-like acceleration while retaining serious off-road credentials, making it one of the most extreme electric vehicles on sale today.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mitsubishi Pajero, Nissan Patrol, Ford Bronco , Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com