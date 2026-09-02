Like Mitsubishi Pajero, 5 Global SUVs We Wish Were Sold In India

The return of the Mitsubishi Pajero has reignited nostalgia among SUV enthusiasts around the world. Five years after the iconic nameplate was discontinued, Mitsubishi has brought back the Pajero with a rugged ladder-frame chassis, diesel power and genuine off-road credentials.

While there are currently no plans to bring the new Pajero to India, its comeback highlights a growing demand for tough, purpose-built SUVs that prioritise capability over trends. The Pajero has long enjoyed a cult following in India, and it's not the only global icon enthusiasts would like to see here.

Here are five legendary SUVs that, like the Pajero, could be major crowd-pullers if they ever made their way to Indian showrooms.

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Ford Bronco

The Ford Bronco is one of the world's most recognisable off-road SUVs, combining retro-inspired styling with serious 4x4 capability. Built on a rugged body-on-frame platform, it comes standard with four-wheel drive and features terrain management systems, high ground clearance and water-wading ability.

Buyers can choose from multiple turbocharged petrol engines, including a range-topping V6, while removable doors and roof panels add to its adventure-focused appeal. Its blend of off-road prowess and everyday usability has made the Bronco one of Ford's most popular lifestyle SUVs.

Nissan Patrol

The Nissan Patrol is one of the most respected full-size SUVs in global markets, particularly in the Middle East, where it has built a reputation for durability and off-road capability. Built on a rugged body-on-frame platform, the Patrol combines strong 4x4 credentials with a spacious three-row cabin and powerful petrol engines, including a twin-turbo V6 in newer models.

Over the years, it has evolved from a utilitarian off-roader into a premium SUV, offering a blend of luxury, long-distance comfort and serious desert-driving ability that has earned it a loyal following worldwide.

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Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota 4Runner has built a global reputation as a rugged, body-on-frame SUV known for its durability and off-road capability. Unlike many modern SUVs that have moved to car-based platforms, the 4Runner retains its truck-derived construction, making it a favourite among off-road enthusiasts.

The latest generation offers turbocharged petrol and hybrid powertrains, advanced four-wheel-drive systems and dedicated off-road variants such as the TRD Pro and Trailhunter, while continuing to offer the practicality of a spacious cabin and strong resale value.

Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most unconventional vehicles on sale today, known for its angular design and stainless-steel body. The all-electric pickup combines futuristic styling with high performance, offering up to 845 hp in Cyberbeast form, rapid acceleration and a towing capacity of up to 11,000 lbs.

It also features advanced technologies such as steer-by-wire steering, an 800V electrical architecture and vehicle-to-load capability, making it one of the most talked-about EVs in the global market.

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GMC Hummer EV

The GMC Hummer EV is an all-electric SUV and pickup that reimagines the iconic Hummer for the EV era. Combining up to 1,000 hp with a rugged off-road-focused design, it features technologies such as CrabWalk four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension and an 800V fast-charging architecture.

Despite its massive size, the Hummer EV delivers supercar-like acceleration while retaining serious off-road credentials, making it one of the most extreme electric vehicles on sale today.